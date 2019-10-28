Fire outbreak at FIRS headquarters in Abuja

There has been a fire incident at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by Wahab Gbadamosi, spokesman of the agency, on Monday, the fire outbreak happened on Saturday.

It was said to have affected the store, where old files are kept, located at the annex building of the service.

”There was a fire incident at the store, by Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), canteen located at Annex (1) office of the Service headquarters, No 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at about 5:10PM on Saturday, 26th, October 2019,” the statement read.

”The fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal are often kept. Also burnt were envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.

”The FIRS hereby assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected. Officials of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with Security and Safety officers of the FIRS, to put out the fire within two hours.”

Babatunde Fowler, executive chairman of the FIRS, was said to have visited the scene of the fire incident for first-hand assessment.