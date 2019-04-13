Fire razes six shops in Kebbi central market

Fire has razed six shops at the side wings of Birnin Kebbi central market on Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fire gutted shops where agro chemicals and agricultural materials are being sold in the market.

A security guard, Malam Aminu Shehu, however told NAN that the real cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained.

Shehu confirmed that the intervention of the men of state fire service helped to prevent the fire from extending to more blocks in the market.

He said: “Around 10 a.m yesterday day night I saw smoke and fire coming out from the shops and used my touch light to check the source of the fire and smoke. I discovered it was our shops where I am securing and I quickly called for help, but I don’t known the cause of the fire.”

The vsales representative of Saro Agro Science Nig Ltd, Mallam Muhammad Lawal, also told NAN that the company has lost millions of naira to the inferno.

Lawal said: “Presently I can’t say the amount of property we lost; we are going to cross check our record and know the products we lost. We lost different categories of agro chemical products and agricultural materials, and their prices varie from each other.”

Ajala Olusoji, another salesman, said they were checring to see what they could salvage from the debris of the fire.

Olusoji said: “This is wonderful experience i had in my life, shops burn down without knowing the source of the fire; the company has lost millions of naira, we can’t mention the amount of money we lost now because some products are more than N4000 per bottle and we lost many category of cartons of products.”

The Police and fire service are yet to comment on the incident.