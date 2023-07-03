First FCT minister, Ajose-Adeogun, dies at 96

Kayode Ogundele
Former-FCT-minister Ajose Adeogun
The first Federal Capital Territory minister, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, is reportedly dead.

The business titan aged 96 died on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

His death was confirmed by a member of the family, Oluremi Ajose-Adeogun, in a statement she wrote on behalf of the family which was obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

It read, “The family of Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun has announced the passing away to the eternal glory of their patriarch, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun, FCIS, CON, JP.

“He was appointed as the Minister by the General Muritala Mohammed military government and was responsible for the Master Plan of Abuja during his time as the FCT minister.

“Before he was appointed as the FCT minister, Chief Mobolaji Ajose-Adeogun had served meritoriously as a two-term Federal Commissioner for Cooperatives and Supply in August 1975.

“He was later appointed as the Federal Commissioner for Special Duties, Federal Capital Development Authority,” the statement added.

Until his death, Ajose-Adeogun was the chief of Ita-Aladan, Obun Eko, Isale Eko, Lagos and he had a distinguished career at Shell Petroleum Development Company and also in Manufacturing and Real Estate.

