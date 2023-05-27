First Ladies deserve some privileges- Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari made the call when she spoke at the launching of a book in Abuja authored by the President of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Vickie Anwuli Irabor.

Explaining why the privileges should be extended to first ladies, Mrs. Buhari said:: “I married my husband as the wife of a former president. I am going in a few days as a wife of a former president a second time.

” They should consider us as former first ladies. They should incorporate the first ladies, give us some privileges that we deserve as first ladies, not just the former presidents”.