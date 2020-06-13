First lady asks IGP to release her aides detained ‘on the orders of Buhari’s PA’

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has asked Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police (IGP), to release her aides from detention.

According to SaharaReporters, Sabiu Yusuf, a personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, had ordered the police to arrest the first lady’s aides after they ejected him from the presidential villa for not complying with COVID-19 safety measures.

Yusuf, who is also Buhari’s nephew, was said to have been evicted from the villa after he returned from Lagos to Abuja on Monday and refused all entreaties to go on self-isolation as required — to keep the president’s family safe.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the president’s wife said those who travel during the COVID-19 interstate restrictions are meant to undergo 14-day mandatory isolation period as prescribed by the quarantine act, saying no one is above the law.

“That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines especially on interstate travel without the necessary exemptions for movement of essentials,” she said.

“Anyone who does that should at the very least be made to under go a 14 days mandatory isolation no matter who the person is, no one should be above the law and the Police command will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody.”