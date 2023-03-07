FirstBank Appoints Seyi Oyefeso as Executive Director

Mr. Oluseyi Oyefeso has been appointed as the Executive Director of Retail Banking for the South by FirstBank of Nigeria Ltd.

His appointment, which became effective on March 2, 2023, was claimed to be subject to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approval in a statement released on Monday in Lagos.

Previous to his appointment, Oyefeso held the positions of Country Managing Director for FBNBank Ghana Ltd. and Group Executive Director for Retail Banking South (Lagos and West).

Being one of the bank’s top three branches, he joined FirstBank in 2006 as a Branch Manager.

Additionally, he held a number of posts, including those of Group Head in the Retail Banking and Institutional Banking Directorates and Business Development Manager.

“Seyi is a multi-skilled professional with very strong banking expertise, demonstrated problem-solving and leadership qualities,” said Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group.

He has proved throughout the years that he can build strong commercial partnerships, as seen by his impressive track record of business growth. He is also a skilled leader and team player.

As we collectively reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening the bank’s contributions to the empowerment of our stakeholders, Adeduntan added, “We are thrilled to have Seyi as one of our executive directors and we wish him the best.

Oyefeso, according to him, is a results-driven executive with more than 25 years of relevant management experience in the banking and financial services sector.

He began his banking career in January 1993 and is a seasoned banker as well as a professional accountant.

He claims to have amassed vast experience in credit risk management (analysis and administration), retail, corporate, and commercial banking, as well as financial control.

Oyefeso has a degree in accounting, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and a member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN).