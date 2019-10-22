FirstBank wins best private bank, best retail bank in Nigeria awards

In recognition of its commitment and leading role at providing bespoke financial services to its customers and the public in general, through its numerous state of the art and innovative financial products and services, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been awarded the Best Private Bank and Best Retail Bank in Nigeria Awards respectively by World Finance Magazine and Global Banking and Finance Review.

Speaking on the Bank’s recognition for the Best Retail Bank in Nigeria award, Wanda Rich, Editor, Global Banking & Finance Review said “With 125 years of continuous banking operations, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is a pioneer in retail banking development in Nigeria. The bank is dedicated to providing customers with value added products and services and as well as efficient and accessible banking services. Their commitment to retail banking is reflected in their strategic vision, organizational structure and strong risk management which contributed to their outstanding performance We look forward to seeing more from them for years to come.”

In a statement from the World Finance official website, the 2019 World Finance Banking Awards is organised to identify the banks across the world that have excelled across a number of areas, including corporate governance, sustainability and innovation, and have played a key role in the industry’s growth.

Appreciating the awards on behalf of the Bank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, Chief Executive Officer, FirstBank said “these awards are dedicated to Nigerians, especially our customers for their patronage and trust in our services over the last 125 years. Indeed, the confidence reposed in us has spurred us to continually deliver the best wealth and financial management services to strengthen everyone’s contribution to national development. We are pleased to be the financial services gateway of first choice to everyone.”