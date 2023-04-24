FirstBank’s sponsored Timeless Concert by Davido connects fans, promotes culture and boosts the music industry

The much-anticipated timeless concert by David “Davido” Adeleke, unarguably one of Nigeria’s biggest music exports of all time, was an electrifying music showpiece that further reiterated the lofty height and growth that has defined the Nigerian Music industry in recent years as Nigeria’s premier banking giant, FirstBank once again, threw its weight behind Davido.

The Timeless Concert in Lagos was the climax to the treble of concerts to complement the 31 March 2023 launch of his fourth studio album, ‘Timeless’. Before the Lagos concert, Davido performed at the Irvine Plaza in New York on 2 April 2023 and in London on 5 April 2023.

The 17-track project album has topped several charts, breaking and setting several records. Big amongst these was the recognition of the Timeless album as the first African album to hit Number 1, topping the US iTunes Albums Chart which is credited to be the world’s biggest music market.

Davido the Timeless Concert in Lagos was indeed more than music, as it unified individuals from all works of lives, irrespective of tradition, culture, economic strata and nationalities. Fans and music lovers trooped to the venue, the historical Tafawa Balewa Square, from far and wide to show their love and support for Davido, have fun, relax, connect and reunite.

A show without a well-constructed stage is a no show as staging promotes the interaction and connection between the artistes and fans.

The Timeless stage, the biggest in West Africa and second biggest in Africa, was groundbreaking in both design and aesthetics.

The beauty of the stage was reminiscent of the words of Canadian international bestseller, Yann Marte: “Nature can put on a thrilling show. The stage is vast, the lighting is dramatic, the extras are innumerable, and the budget for special effects is unlimited”.

These words simply depicted the nature, class and details applied to the construction of the Timeless stage as its exquisiteness was conspicuous during the day well ahead of the fall into the night when the concert took centre stage at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

The hosts of the night, celebrity skit makers and comedians, KieKie and Mr Macaroni added spice to the event, as they thrilled fans to a more than music experience, whetting their appetite for the grand performance of the evening; who else but Davido.

Timeless Concert was lit with a sensational performance by several leading artistes including, Asake, Mayorkun, Skiibii, Iyanya, B-Red, Pheelz, Fave, Spyro, Iyanya, Khaid.

Other artistes that added spark to the night include Peruzzi, The Cavemen, Majeeed, Odumodublvck, Starboy Terri and May D, amongst many others.

Expectedly, Davido’s entrance received a never-ending ovation as fans could not hold back their excitement of seeing him perform yet again. The Nigerian music legend and globally acclaimed music sensation’s well over two-hour electrifying performance on stage had his fans spellbound on several classical hits from previous albums and those from his most recent album, Timeless.

The hits performed from his previous and most recent albums included, Skelewu, Dami Duro, Gobe, Aye, Unavailable, Over Dem All and Feel.

Davido also performed Electricity, a duet with Pheelz, a smash hit in 2022.

A déjà vu of some sort to Davido fans, as FirstBank was the headline sponsor of Davido 30 billion concert in 2017.

Also, as part of its yearly DecemberIssaVybe fiesta and supported events in 2021, the Bank sponsored ‘A Decade of Davido’ Concert, organised to celebrate 10 years of achievement of the Nigerian American pop singer and global music sensation. Fast forward to the Timeless concert in 2023, the Bank’s yearly DecemberIssavybe fiesta, no doubt came pretty early much as it is a long road to December from this month, April.

The bank’s dedication to going beyond functional products and benefits for its stakeholders and providing these types of enabling experiences sets it apart in the industry and solidifies its position as a leader in not just directly supporting the arts and entertainment industry but economically impacting its value chain.

FirstBank's support of Davido's Timeless Concert is undoubtedly a curtain raiser as the bar has been raised for another back-to-back hit for the financial giant to create more memorable experience for its customers and social media followers in 2023