Five dead, 15 injured in Enugu auto crash

Five persons have lost their lives in an auto crash that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama road in Enugu.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dan Nwomeh, head of the governor’s media office, said the accident occurred on Tuesday morning, adding that 15 passengers sustained injuries during the crash.

Speaking on the incident, Peter Mbah, governor of the state, described the crash as “unfortunate and horrific”, adding that it was a black Tuesday for the people of Enugu.

“I received with a deep sense of loss and grief the report of the auto crash that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, near Enugu, along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Tuesday morning, resulting in the loss of several lives and leaving many injured,” the statement reads.

“This is unfortunate, horrific, and indeed a black Tuesday for us as a state. My heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the victims, and as a state, we pray for the peaceful repose of the dead and quick recovery of the injured. As a government, we will do all within our powers to assist the hospitalised.

"The government will also cause enquiry into the remote and immediate causes of fatal accidents so that we can make our roads safer and less prone to accidents.

“Meanwhile, I commend kind-spirited Nigerians and the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps for their quick response, which, no doubt, helped to save lives. I salute their humanity and professionalism.”