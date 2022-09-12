Five escape death as fire truck falls on vehicle in Lagos

At least five people narrowly escaped death when a Federal Fire Service truck fell on an Acura Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, were involved in an accident on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The survivors were later taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to Oke-Osanyitolu, the agency responded to the incident scene to discover an unoccupied Federal fire services truck and an Acura SUV were involved in an accident.
“Fortunately, no life was lost, however five people sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.”