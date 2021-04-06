Five of 39 students abducted from Kaduna school regain freedom

Five of the 39 students abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Kaduna, have been “recovered” by the military.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Bandits had abducted the students when they attacked the school located in Afaka, Igabi LGA of Kaduna on March 12.

Aruwan said the five students have been taken to a military facility for a thorough medical check-up.

The statement read: “The Nigerian military has informed the Kaduna State Government that five of the many kidnapped students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna were recovered this afternoon and are presently in a military facility where they are undergoing a thorough medical check-up.

“The Kaduna State Government will provide updates on further operational feedback to be received on this case.”

The statement did not give further details on how the students were recovered.

Parents of the students had earlier on Monday vowed to negotiate with bandits to secure the release of their children.

Two weeks ago, the parents had staged a protest over the incident, saying they will “do everything within our power” to secure the release of the students.