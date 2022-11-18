For the iconic Olaiya Overhead Bridge’s commissioning, Akeredolu joins Oyetola in Osogbo.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo State and chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, stormed Osogbo, the capital city of Osun State, on Thursday and worked alongside Adegboyega Oyetola to inaugurate the renowned Flyover at Olaiya Intersection.

Akeredolu claimed during the ceremony that Oyetola’s accomplishments in Osun State could not be topped.

Governor Akeredolu commended Governor Oyetola for prioritizing the welfare of the populace throughout his administration.

He pointed out that by wisely using the little resources at his disposal, the governor of Osun State has demonstrated his dedication to his people.

On the governor of Osun State’s request, Governor Akeredolu officially opened the flyover, which was constructed by Governor Oyetola.

The Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and a few other members of the State Executive Council accompanied the governor of Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu praised Governor Oyetola for his service to the people of Osun and said he is a trustworthy ally and performer.

Arakunrin Akeredolu praised Oyetola for his insistence on carrying out the mandate that the people of Osun state had granted him.

He praised Oyetola’s perseverance in making sure that morality stays the cornerstone of state administration while he was in office.

The Governor, who emphasized that Governor Oyetola has done a good job of living up to the trust placed in him, claimed that history will remember him for the substantial steps he took in governance despite the numerous difficulties the State faced.

Governor Akeredolu said: “I recognize the crucial role which infrastructural development plays in the affairs of a society.

“It is given that living in an environment will be stress-free if the necessary socio-economic amenities are emplaced.

“The improvement in the quality of infrastructure in a society affects, positively, the living conditions of the people. They are the direct beneficiaries of projects such as this very important one we are commissioning today.”

Earlier at the Government House where he was received by Governor Oyetola, his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, and other members of the state executive council, Governor Akeredolu said his Osun counterpart has done his best.

His words: “You have proven that with the limited resources, you cared so much about your people. Anybody can say anything, but for us who are close to Osun State, we know you have done wonderfully well.

“I can beat my chest and say that nobody can beat your record. As you are struggling to get this mandate back, the record you have put down is there. We know the number of roads you have done. We know the Health Centers you have worked on. Congratulate yourself, you have done well.”

“Inviting me to commission this project, I do not see it as an entitlement but a rare honor. I am very grateful,” Governor Akeredolu added.

Responding, Governor Oyetola thanked Governor Akeredolu for the love he always shows him and his administration.

He described Arakunrin Akeredolu as the commander of the Southwest Governors who has earned the forum’s respect.

“I’m most grateful for the love you have always shown me. The love has always been demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt. What is important for us is to serve, whether it is appreciated or not,” Governor Oyetola said.