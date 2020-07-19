Foreign affairs minister contracts COVID-19

Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of foreign affairs, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Onyeama broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, saying he is on his way to an isolation centre.

He said a fourth test conducted on him, after he experienced throat irritation, confirmed him positive for the virus.

“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he tweeted.

Onyeama, who is a member of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, is the first minister to contract the virus under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Aside from Onyeama, other top government officials who have contracted the virus include the late Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to Buhari; Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, and Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo governor.

Kyari, who was a close friend of Onyeama, died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020.