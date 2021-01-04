Former ANA vice chairman Aderinokun dies at 80

Former Vice Chairman Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Otunba Eddie Aderinokun is dead.

He passed on January 3 at 80, following a brief illness.

A statement by his brother Chief Kayode Aderinokun reads:”With great sadness, but with submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to glory of our beloved Father, Grandfather, Husband, Brother, Otunba Eddie, Olayiwola Aderinokun on the 3rd of January 2021, following a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Family.”

Until his death, the late Aderinokun, a journalist and sports enthusiast was a major benefactor of ANA Lagos chapter.

He founded The Clusters, a pop group in Lagos in the late sixties and featured great talents such as Berkeley Jones (guitarist), Tony Amadi, Linus Okechi and Jibade Thomas. Aderinokun was an enigmatic and resourceful patron of the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) and its projects.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned journalist, poet, author and sports administrator, Otunba Eddie Aderinokun, who passed on January 3, 2021, aged 80.

The President salutes the more than 60 years of vibrant journalism practice by Aderinokun, which saw him rise to editorship of the then reputable Daily Express Newspaper, and his contribution to literature through many books, particularly on poetry.

“Also unforgettable are his footprints in sports development, particularly volleyball, where he made his mark as a very successful Chairman of the Nigerian Volleyball Federation,” President Buhari says.

The President lauds the fact that Aderinokun, as President of Nigeria League of Veteran Journalists, shared his wealth of experience, and guided younger professionals on the path of ethics and good conduct, adding that all these would be recorded in his favour by posterity.

He condoles with family, friends, the media, and sporting fraternity, urging them to strive to keep Otunba Aderinokun’s memory alive.