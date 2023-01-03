Former Governor Ohakim breaks his silence on the convoy attack and the deaths of four police officers.

Ikedi Ohakim, a former governor of Imo State, has spoken out against the shooting deaths of four police officers who were in his convoy on Monday after being attacked by gunmen.

“When gunmen opened fire on the former governor’s vehicle in Imo State’s Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, he narrowly avoided death.

After the unpleasant episode, Ohakim described his ordeal and revealed that his assailants were professionals, not novices.

Between Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano, we were traveling. We were stopped by these individuals in Umualumaku.

They came at us from behind and kept opening fire on our cars. When I saw my son and daughter, I initially believed I had passed away.

The armored car was what kept me alive. It is only through God’s unique mercy and my bulletproof car that I am still alive today.

But sadly for me, four of our boys, including the driver, were slain. It’s true that we lost four of the lads, and I’m heartbroken. How is that possible? What wrongdoing did they do?

Ohakim claimed that the attackers pursued his car even after his own driver was able to flee the area.

They continued to fire at our tires as they chased after us. Fortunately, the car features run-flat tires, which allow you to keep driving even after a puncture. So the car kept rolling even when they fired at the tires in an effort to stop us. If the car had stopped and they had been regular tires, they would have cornered and destroyed us.

However, the tires held up until we arrived home. Before arriving home, we spent around 20 minutes driving. The redeeming grace was that.

The driver, who displayed exceptional driving skills, continued to maneuver until he lost them at a fork in the road. He then turned right, and because they didn’t know where we were going, they took the opposite direction on the road to Umuahia.

We then made a U-turn and returned to my home. When the Imo Government House deployed reinforcements from Owerri with the bodies of my security personnel, we were present.

They weren’t amateurs, according to Ohakim, who claimed to have seen the attackers.

I must add that this issue transcends the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). These people are trained professionals. They are not typical citizens. They were operating a brand-new BMW 5-series in the color blue. To kill me, they arrived.

I have no idea what this is about. It is getting worse. Will they not return home again? The former governor questioned, “Are we going to remain in Owerri and Abuja indefinitely without returning to our communities?”