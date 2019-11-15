Former information minister, Alex Akinyele, is dead

Alex Akinyele, former minister of information, is dead. According to his family, Akinyele died after a brief illness on Thursday night.

An administrator and public relations specialist, the late Ondo chief once served as the chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission and was also a former president of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

He died at the age of 81.

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family of the former minister.

”The President commiserates with the government and people of Ondo State, friends and professional colleagues of the departed, urging them to take solace in the lasting legacies of the former colorful minister, who also served as Chairman of National Sports Commission and Chairman of National Reconciliation Committee,” a statement issued by Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, read.

”As a trained teacher and Public Relations Specialist, President Buhari affirms that Chief Akinyele’s scrupulousness, discipline and diligence were always obvious to those who worked closely with him, and his love for the nation, which was zealously demonstrated through providing exemplary leadership.

”The President prays that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the former minister eternal rest, and comfort all members of his family.”

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with the family and professional colleagues of former Information Minister, Chief Alex Akinyele, who died on Thursday at 81 after an illness.

Asiwaju Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, described the late Akinyele as an elder statesman who contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development.

In a condolence message released on Friday in Abuja by his Media Office, the APC leader said the late minister would be deeply missed by the country he served to the best of his abilities.

“Chief Alex Akinyele was an elder statesman. He served the country to the best of his abilities. He did his best as Minister of Information and later Chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.

“He was also one leader who was very proud of his Yoruba, indeed Ondo heritage, and demonstrated this often in his appearance and conduct.

“Chief Akinyele radiated warmth and tenderness. To meet him is to like him. He was full of life. He was unmistakable with his sartorial elegance.The country he did his best for will sorely miss him.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and relations at this moment. May they find the strength to live through his passing. I mourn with his professional colleagues, the Public Relations practitioners and members of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

“My condolences also go to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the government and people of Ondo State. May the soul of Chief Akinyele find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord.”