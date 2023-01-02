Former Osun Commissioner, Idowu Korede Is Dead

Honorable Idowu Korede, a former Osun State commissioner for the environment and sanitation, has passed away.

Many of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains, members, and supporters of the popular politician and environmental sanitation specialist who was born in Ijesa were shocked to learn of his passing and are now grieving greatly.

The late lawmaker had reportedly been ailing for some time before passing away on the night of the new year.

He served as the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation during the second term of the former governor of Osun, who is now Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and was the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for a number of years in the local government of Ilesa East.

He set up camp with The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the Osun APC that is devoted to Aregbesola, in the run-up to the July 16 governorship election. He is also regarded as Aregbesola’s footman because he is from the same LGA as the Minister.

The death of Hon. Idowu Korede was a personal loss for the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, expressed his anguish over the loss and said he is still processing it.