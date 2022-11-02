Former Permanent Secretary of Akwa Ibom State, Ignatius Brown kidnapped by gunmen

Gunmen, on Monday, kidnapped a former Permanent Secretary of Akwa Ibom State, Ignatius Brown, in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

Brown, who is the chairman, of Saint John’s Catholic Church Council, Abak LGA was abducted a few meters away from his home while returning home after the church meeting he had with his members that evening.

The retired Permanent Secretary who hailed from Etinan Local Government Area had been living in Abak, for many years before the incident occurred that fateful day.

An eye witness who identified himself as Mr. Aniefiok Marcus told newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday that the hoodlums trailed the PS from the church along Abak-Ikot Ekpene road and overtook his driver some few meters away from his house.

He said, “they (the hoodlums) trailed him from the Saint John’s Catholic Cathedral along Abak-Ikot Ekpene road, and overpowered the driver close to the house at Udokpo street, after shooting sporadically to scare away other vehicles and commuters on the road.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident disclosed that one suspect had been arrested and helped the command with the necessary information to track down the other kidnappers.

He said: “We have received that report already, and as we speak, preliminary investigation is ongoing. The Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi, has detailed the Officer-in-Charge of kidnapping and other Tactical teams to ensure that the victim is successfully rescued and reunited with his family.

“Based on the CP’s instructions, a lot had already been done. We have one person in our custody who is helping us with the necessary information, and I believe that the kidnapped victim will soon regain his freedom.”