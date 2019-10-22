Four Amnesty programme beneficiaries bag first class degrees, 19 others shine at convocation ceremony

Four beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme on scholarship at the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, graduated on Monday with First Class degrees.

At the 7th convocation ceremonies and 10th anniversary of the institution, 19 other beneficiaries of the Programme were also awarded Second Class degrees in various courses. A total of 58 students sponsored by the Amnesty Programme graduated from the institution.

Three of the First Class Degree awardees who scored a minimum CGPA of 4.54 made history in the College of Engineering. They included Porbeni Emmanuel Dakore, Electrical/Electronics Engineering; Tele Blessing, Mechanical Engineering; Roland Ayebakuro Ebriyo, Electrical/Electronics Engineering and Agu Chidera Confidence, Medical Laboratory Science.

Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo described the feat as a huge success for the Programme and the Niger Delta. He attributed the landmark achievement to the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards deepening peace as a vehicle for development of the region.

“I am elated that four of our delegates made us proud with First Class degrees; 19 others also finished brilliantly. It shows the gains of the Amnesty Programme under my watch and I assure you that this is just the beginning of good tidings to come in the days ahead. I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the wonderful support that has taken us to this level”.

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in a goodwill message to ABUAD, noted that education is the major agency for personal and national socio-economic development, and investments in human capital development plays a critical role in long-term productivity growth at both micro and macro level.