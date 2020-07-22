Four persons die as vehicle plunged into Ososa River

No fewer than four persons, on Tuesday, lost their lives, while two others sustained serious injuries as their vehicle plunged into Ososa River, Ososa-Ijebu, along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode-Benin Expressway.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Babatunde Akinbiyi, said an eye witness told the Corps officials that the Opel commercial car was traveling from Ijebu-Ode inbound Sagamu, when the vehicle veered off the bridge and plunged into the river.

Akinbiyi, further disclosed that it was learnt that the car was on top speed when it suddenly lost control and crashed into river, killing four occupants out of six passengers in the car.

TRACE PRO said the two injured persons have been taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for treatment, while the four dead victims have been deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

The car, according to Akinbiyi, had been retrieved from the river by divers and taken to the Motor Traffic Division, Odogbolu.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the TRACE spokesperson, however, warned drivers to exercise caution and avoid excessive speeding, especially during the wet season.