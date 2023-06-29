Four years after, Ambode joins Fashola, Sanwo-Olu at reception in honour of Tinubu

Former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has joined his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola, and his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at a reception organised in honour of President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

The trio were seen in a cheerful mood in a video posted on the Twitter handle of Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu.

Akosile’s caption for the tweet reads: “Breaking: Governors Fashola, Ambode and Sanwo-Olu meet at the Lagos House, Marina, for the first time in over four years at a reception organised by Governor @jidesanwoolu in honour of President @officialABAT, who’s in Lagos for Sallah celebration.”

They were joined by the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat, at the reception venue.

Recall that prior to the 2019 governorship election in the state, there was a fallout between Ambode and Tinubu’s political camp, which saw the former governor (Ambode) lose his re-election bid.