Fowler wrote to SGF requesting second term

Babatunde Fowler, former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), requested for an extension of his tenure before President Muhammadu Buhari announced his replacement, it was gathered.

Buhari appointed Muhammad Nami, a tax consultant, to replace Fowler whose tenure ended on Monday.

In a letter dated December 9, Fowler wrote to Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation, requesting a second term in office.

In the letter, the former Lagos Inland Revenue (LIRS) head asked to be allowed to “consolidate and build on the achievements” recorded during the four years he served as FIRS chief.

Here is the full text of his letter.

RE: NOTIFICATION OF EXPIRATION OF TENURE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE

I write to notify the Secretary to the Government of the Federation that my first tenure as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Service (FIRS) ends today 9th December 2019.

In view of the above, I wish to present myself for reappointment for a second term. This is consistent with the provisions of the FIRS Establishment Act 2007 and would grant me the opportunity to consolidate and build on the achievements we have recorded in the past four years.

Please find attached the highlight of my achievements during my first tenure in office.

I would like to put on record my gratitude to Mr President for the opportunity to serve the Nation. I am also thankful for your support in the course of the discharge of my duties. Please accept as always, the assurance of my highest regards.

After the announcement by the presidency that he had been replaced with Nami, Fowler handed over to Abiodun Aina, the coordinating director of the domestic taxes group, who will be the acting FIRS chairman until the senate confirms Nami’s appointment.

Nami is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (chartered tax practitioners and business advisers) based in Kaduna, Abuja and Niger state.

He was appointed as a member of the presidential committee on audit of recovered stolen assets in November 2017.