FRSC Head Urges Collective Watchfulness Against Road Carnage

Dauda Biu, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged the driving public to maintain constant vigilance against the national threat of traffic accidents.

In his greeting for the new year of 2023, Biu praised those involved in road safety for keeping up the pace of campaigns in the previous year and pleaded for continued support in the coming one.

The Corps Marshal thanked all of the FRSC staff and key stakeholders for their dedication during the end-of-year special patrol and urged them to be watchful in the next year in a statement released on Sunday by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem.

In order to restore order on the nation’s roads and the confidence of road users in the use of road transportation, Biu called for additional efforts to build on the successes of the campaigns in the previous year.

He also emphasized the significance of the UN General Assembly’s continuing global effort for a safer driving environment.

He said that this was being done within the auspices of the UN Decade of Action for Road Safety: 2021-2030 and the potential contribution that both private citizens and corporate entities may make to its accomplishment.

In order for Nigeria to stand out in the evaluation of the success of the international efforts against road carnage, the FRSC chairman urged every Nigerian to embrace the campaign’s ideals of road safety.

He claimed that Nigeria was one of the UN members that had been instrumental in starting the global campaign for road safety in 2010 and had continued to be so over the years.

But he asked all concerned personnel, stakeholders, and members of the public to continue working hard in the upcoming year.

He reiterated his commitment to worker welfare measures in the new year while assuring drivers of their convenience and safety throughout the celebration of the new year and the return trips.

He urged drivers not to take concerns about road safety lightly and emphasized that traffic accidents don’t just happen.

“If drivers properly follow all traffic laws and regulations, road crashes can be avoided.

For the avoidance of doubt, members of the public should not hesitate to report road traffic crashes, obstruction, or other emergencies to the FRSC Toll-Free line: 122.

They can tune into the National Traffic Radio on107.1FM Abuja with the studio numbers: 09067000015 and 08052998090 respectively,” he disclosed.