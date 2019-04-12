FRSC personnel entitled to possession of arms and ammunitions – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, says that Federal Road Safety Corps personnel are entitled to possessing arms and ammunition in performance of their duties.

Mustapha said this at the inauguration of 74 newly acquired FRSC operational vehicles and three ambulances in Abuja, on Friday.

He said: “Section 19 of the FRSC (Establishment) Act, 2007, stipulates that “personnel of the commission, who are exposed to high risk in the enforcement of the provisions of this act, shall have same powers, authorities and privileges, including power to bear arms.”

Mustapha said that the law was very clear about the amendment Act of the FRSC allowing the corps to be in possession of arms.

He said: “By the time it is assented by the president, it will allow men and personnel of the corps to not only protect themselves but to also protect the citizens who ply the roads everyday.

“With the kidnappings on the roads, we actually need more people on the roads who can assist the citizens protect to lives and property.”

He said that the Federal Executive Council had approved the procurement of critical operational equipment to further empower the FRSC in its functions of safe-guarding lives.

“We are once again reminded of the commitment of the Federal Government to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.

“It is also on record that the policy thrust of this administration toward ensuring security, accelerated economic growth and the plugging of conduits for economic leakages is targeted at building an inclusive social system.”

He said that government was investing in all areas designed to promote effective and efficient transportation system and as such embarked on massive road construction and rehabilitation projects nationwide.

He noted that with the establishment of FRSC in 1988, Nigeria’s profile in road safety administration and traffic management had continued to record enviable improvements.

Mustapha observed that that the procurement processes for the acquisition of the vehicles complied strictly with provisions of the Public Procurement Act.

He said: “The choice of Innoson IVM brand of vehicles is equally commendable as it conforms to the ideals and dictates of Presidential Executive Order 3 on support for local content in public procurement.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, said that no nation could achieve full benefits of road travels without the roads being safe for use.

Oyeyemi said: “Each time the FRSC injects more vehicles into its fleet, its operational prowess is enhanced.

“It is no gainsaying then that the corps’ area of coverage will be boosted further with these new vehicles and with its multiplier advantage.”

The corps marshal said that with improved visibility, enlightenment and other outreaches, FRSC and the public were continually coming together to prevent road traffic infractions.

He said that with the inauguration of the vehicles, the full compliments and benefits of road transport was gradually being realised in the country.

Oyeyemi said that already, management had approved the establishment of 12 unit commands and 10 out-posts across the six geo-political zones to which some of the vehicles would be deployed to.