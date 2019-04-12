FRSC warns hospitals against rejecting accident victims

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC has advised hospitals against rejecting accident victims, cautioning that it is illegal for hospitals to do so.

The Zonal Commanding Officer for Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, Assistant Corp Marshal Kayode Olagunju, gave the advice in a statement by Zonal Spokesman, Assistant Corps Commandant Aliyu Ma’aji, on Friday in Gasau.

Olagunju said: “It is illegal for any hospital to reject accident victims, and the fine for such offence is N50, 000 or six months imprisonment.”

Ma’aji reiterated the importance of road traffic crash victims getting prompt rescue and care “as the bulk of the victims usually die within one hour of the crash, known as the “Golden Hour”.

He expressed the need for stakeholders in the transport sector to partner and ensure that road crash victims were well managed within the “golden hour.”

Olagunju called for continued collaboration of all agencies in traffic management in the zone.