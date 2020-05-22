Funmi Iyanda hosts Dabiri-Erewa, coronavirus survivor on Public Eye

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, will on Friday, May 22, appear on Public Eye with Funmi Iyanda.

It is the fifth in a series broadcast every Friday on Instagram Live at 8pm.

With an ongoing focus on COVID-19, the theme for this week’s show is “Diaspora, IDP and Refugee Support.”

Dabiri-Erewa will discuss the Federal Government’s response to the global pandemic, especially as it affects Nigerians trapped outside the country.

The show will also feature head of media and communications of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Alkasim Abulkadir.

Also confirmed to appear is broadcast journalist and coronavirus survivor, Omayeli Odeli.

She brings intimate knowledge as a survivor and a member of Nigerian community in the United Kingdom.

Speaking on this week’s theme, Ms. Iyanda said: “At the heart of migration is the human desire to be more. Similarly, at the heart of refugee crisis is human society’s failure to do more.

“Therefore, surviving coronavirus can be very much personal and collective human will to be and do so much more.”

Past guests on Public Eye include Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State; social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi; spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba; chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya (MC Oluomo); US-based Nigerian family nurse practitioner, Regina Askia, and musician, 2face Idibia.