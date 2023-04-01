FUTA Don, Stephen Adefegha, wins International Society of Neurochemistry grant, to train 27 young Africans in Akure

An Associate Professor at the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA, Dr. Stephen Adeniyi Adefegha, has been awarded the International Society of Neurochemistry (ISN) supported school grant to host twenty-seven (27) young aspiring neuroscientists from the African region at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria.

The proposed school aims to provide holistic education and learning experience under the theme “Neuroinflammation and Neuroimmunology: The Two Faces of the Coin”. The school is scheduled to hold from the 26th August to 1st September, 2023 in FUTA.

Dr, Adefegha is an Associate Professor of Biochemistry, Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria. He obtained a B.Sc. degree in Biochemistry from the University of Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria, a M.Sc. degree in Biochemistry (Xenobiochemistry) from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria and a PhD degree in Applied Biochemistry from the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

He won a sandwich training educational programme (STEP) by the Abdus Salaam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (STEP-ICTP) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for three successive years at the University of Trieste, Trieste, Italy.

He had pre-doctoral and postdoctoral trainings at the Technical University of Dresden, Dresden, Germany and Federal University of Santa Maria, Santa Maria, Brazil respectively. His research interests focus on the critical role of food and food bioactive compounds in disease prevention and health promotion.

His research has demonstrated that some bioactive food components (phenolic acids, flavonoids, alkaloids, essential oils) attenuate free-radical mediated neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s diseases, Parkinson’s disease, and other degenerative diseases including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, erectile dysfunction and rheumatoid arthritis.

Dr. Adefegha has supervised several undergraduate and postgraduate students. He has published over a hundred and fifty (150) articles in referred journals and has two (2) patents to his credit. He has also contributed as reviewer for several scientific journals.