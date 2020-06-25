FUTA researchers commission automated hand washing equipment.

Researchers from the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology SAAT, Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA have developed a solar panel sensory hand washing basin as part of their contribution towards preventing the spread of the deadly COVID 19 virus ravaging the world globally.

The basin is powered by inbuilt solar energy and sensor which automatically dispenses soap, water and sanitizer when a user places hands below the specific outlet. Dean of the school, Professor Taiwo Amos said the project was borne out of the need to minimize handling and physical contact with PPEs by the public thereby reducing the risk of contamination and further spread of the virus. The Dean said the school decided on a non-mechanical apparatus as the machine uses sensors to dispense soap, water and sanitizer.

He added that because the device is solar powered and portable and the device can be mass produced, it can be used in markets, villages, stadia and places with large concentration of people. He said food outlets, restaurants and places of worship can also take advantage of the device for use in their places of operation.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, commended the School for its efforts in producing equipment that will facilitate the solving of problems in the aspect of Agriculture and other human endeavors.

Professor Fuwape said he was elated at the latest development and called for increased technological innovation by researchers to curtail the spread of the virus and to enable Nigerians live a quality healthy life.