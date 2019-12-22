FUTO students who were stranded in Bosnian refugee camp arrive in Nigeria

Abia Uchenna and Eboh Chinedu, two students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), who ended up in a Bosnian refugee camp, have arrived in Nigeria.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in a tweet on Saturday, confirmed their arrival.

Abike Dabiri, chairman of the commission also shared a video of their arrival in a tweet.

“And yes. They are home safely. The two Nigerians detained in Bosnia camp after a tennis tournament in Croatia,” she tweeted.

On Friday, NIDCOM announced that the students were on their way back to the country.

The students had attended an international table tennis competition in Croatia, before they ended up in a Bosnian refugee camp.

Prior to their return trip to Lagos, the Nigerian students were taking a walk in the country’s capital on November 18 when they were apprehended by the police.

The inability of the students to provide their travel documents at the point of arrest made the police officers transport them to the country’s border and later to a refugee camp on the assumption that they were illegal immigrants.