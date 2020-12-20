Galadima, NIPSS DG, dies after ‘brief illness’

Habu Shuaibu Galadima, director-general of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau state, is dead.

C.F.J Udaya, NIPSS director of administration, who announced his death in a statement on Sunday, said Galadima died after a brief illness and will be buried according to Islamic rites.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of NIPSS, Kuru, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20 December, 2020 after a brief illness,” the director said.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Galadima took over the helm of affairs at NIPSS in July 2019 after he was confirmed by the senate.