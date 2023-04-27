Galaxy Backbone trains 43 Perm. Secs. on digitalisation in public sector

Galaxy Backbone (GBB) has trained 43 Permanent Secretaries drawn from different Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government on digitalisation in the public sector.

GBB said this was a deliberate effort by the Federal Government to foster migration from paper-based practice to full digitalisation in public sector.

The capacity training was declared open by the GBB’s, Managing Director, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, on Thursday in Abuja.

Abubakar, who was represented by the agency’s Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services Unit, Alhaji Adamu Umar, said the training was a medium to stimulate viable economic technics for revenue generation.

The one-day capacity building training was with the Theme: ‘’The Objective Transformation and to Achieve Paperless Policy Initiative”.

Addressing the participants, Abubakar listed the organisation’s mandates with emphasis on digital transformation to drive and improve quality services for the country’s economy sustainability.

“This provides digital training as one of the services by Galaxy Backbone. We also provide the land and wireless interventions local area network infrastructure across the MDAs.

“We are assuring you of our unrelenting support and cooperation wherever we are required,” he said.

Ms Damola Sogunro of e-Government Department, Ministry Of Communication and Digital Economy spoke on Digital Economy and Nigerian Public Service.

Sogunro said e-commerce and domestic productivity should be a major focus as it could be a game changer for creativity, job opportunities and add values through revenue generation.

“This is so important to moving the public sector from where it is to where it needs to be.

“It will create a world class open government that has the attributes of transparency, efficiency and quality of service,” she said.

FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, represented by ICT Director, Malam Zakari Bala, said it was already replicating the training by coaching 2500 members of staff.

“We did the upgrading and we have connected all our FCT staffers through fibre and we are presently training 2500 staff on ICT provision,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training is among the numerous engagements by Galaxy Backbone Limited.