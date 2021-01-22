Gambo Jimeta, former IGP, is dead as Buhari says he’s a true statesman

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police whose transition was announced Thursday evening.

Jimeta, whose death was announced on Thursday evening, served as IGP between 1986 and 1990, after which he was succeeded by Aliyu Atta.

He served as national security adviser (NSA) to Ibrahim Babangida, former head of state, and was also the representative of Adamawa state to the national conference held in 2014.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, also confirmed the death of the former police boss in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to Shehu, the president expressed sadness over the incident, and condoled with the family of the deceased officer.

Buhari described the late Jimeta as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian statesman”.

“Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength,” the president was quoted to have said.

“May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa state to bear this irreparable loss.”

Jimeta was 83 years old at the time of his death.