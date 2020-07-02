Ganduje lifts lockdown, bans street hawking

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has lifted the lockdown imposed on the state as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement at a press briefing of the state task force on COVID-19 on Thursday.

He, however, maintained that the curfew from 10pm to 4am will remain in place, and ordered civil servants on grade level 12 and above to resume work on July 6, 2020.

The federal government had ordered a two-week lockdown in the state on April 27 following a spike in unusual deaths.

The lockdown was again extended on May 18.

However, at a briefing on June 1, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and chairman of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, announced the federal government’s decision to relax the lockdown.

Ganduje had thereafter approved the relaxation of the lockdown on a few days of the week.

Announcing the complete removal of the lockdown on Thursday, the governor added that work hours had been reduced to 8am to 2pm, and under strict observance to COVID-19 protocols.

He also banned street hawking in the state and warned against failure to wear face masks, stating that enforcement procedures would be in full force to punish whoever is found wanting.

Tricycle operators have also been warned against carrying more than two passengers.

“After President Muhammadu Buhari lifted the ban against interstate lockdown, we also deemed it fit to announce the removal of total lockdown in Kano,” he said.

“All markets and other business places should be opened. But there is a curfew between 10pm and 4am. We are also aware of non-compliance with wearing face masks. We have mobile courts that will ensure full force.

“As for the civil servants, you have spent about three months at home. But now, you should go back to work but from level 12 to above and the working hours should be reduced to 8am to 2pm.”

As of July 1, 2020, the state had recorded 1,257 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 958 patients have recovered but 52 deaths have occurred.