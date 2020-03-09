Ganduje removes Sanusi as emir of Kano

Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje on Monday removed Sanusi Muhammad II as the emir of Kano, months after the relationship between the two went sour.

Secretary to the state government Usman Alhaji announced Sanusi’s removal on Monday at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House in Kano. Alhaji said the removal was with immediate effect.

Alhaji explained that the state government took the decision to remove the traditional ruler over allegations of consistently refusing to abide by instructions given to him.

Sanusi was accused of insubordination and outright disrespect to constituted authority in the state.

Although no replacement is made yet, Kano State Government said the removal follows due consultation and in line with lay down rules.

Alhaji said emir Sanusi stand removed for total disrespect to lawful instruments from the office of the state governor.

At the council presided over by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Alhaji accused Sanusi of persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.

“The removal of Sanusi was reached in order to safeguard the sanctity, culture, tradition, religion and prestige of the Kano Emirate built over a thousand years ago,” Alhaji said.

“It is on record and in so many instances Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been found breaching part 3 section 13 (a-e) of the Kano state emirate law 2019 and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of Kano emirate.

“This removal is made after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano state emirate law 2019 and other reasons stated above”.

The government has called on Kano residents to remain calm, abide by the laws while embarking on their normal business.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been mounted across major strategic places in the metropolis apparently to forestall break down of law and order.

The governor had reportedly summoned an emergency security council scheduled to hold immediately after the State Executive Council meeting.