Ganduje signs law creating new emirates, says they’ve come to stay

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, has signed into law, a bill seeking the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

The Kano executive council had transmitted the bill to the state house of assembly after a high court nullified the former creation of the emirates.

The court had said due process was not followed. He said the new emirates had come to stay, adding that his administration decided to follow the law after the court ruled against its previous action.

On Thursday, the legislative house passed the bill after deliberations among lawmakers.

Labaran Abdul-Madari, a member of the assembly, said the establishment of the new emirates is to promote development at the grassroots.

He said the new law will provide for a state council of chiefs, where chairmanship will be rotated every two years among the five emirs in the state.

Ganduje signed the bill into law at coronation hall, government house, Kano.

“As a law-abiding administration, we came and deliberated upon that at the State Executive Council, shortly after the Bill was sent to the State House of Assembly seeking the creation of four additional emirates — Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye,” he said.

“After successfully passing the Bill by the House, here we are, as you are all witnessing, the signing of the Bill into law. And our emirates have come to stay.”

The creation of the emirates is believed to be targeted at Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, who reportedly opposed the reelection of Ganduje.

The new emirates are under the control of Aminu Ado Bayero (Bichi), Ibrahim Gaya (Gaya), Tafida Ila (Rano), and Ibrahim Abukakar (Karaye).