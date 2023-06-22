Gas explosion kills 31 at barbecue restaurant in China

About 31 people have been confirmed dead after an explosion at a barbecue restaurant in north-west China.

The explosion happened on Wednesday night, on the eve of the three-day Dragon boat festival when families and friends gather for celebrations.

According to a preliminary investigation by the fire department, a restaurant employee smelled a gas leak about an hour before the explosion.

The blast occurred when the employee attempted to replace a broken valve where the gas was reportedly leaking.

It is unclear why the restaurant was not evacuated immediately after the gas smell was detected and the defective valve was discovered.

Many high school students and retirees are reportedly among the casualties.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the death toll is expected to rise with at least seven people injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

On Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident as soon as possible and urged authorities to hold the relevant people accountable.

Nine suspects including the manager, a shareholder of the restaurant and employees have been arrested with their bank accounts frozen.

The development comes a day after an explosion in central Paris, France left many critically injured.

The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.