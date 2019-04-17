Gbaja is APC’s candidate for speaker

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Femi Gbajabiamila, majority leader of the house of representatives, as its candidate for the position of speaker in the 9th assembly.

Gbajabiamila was adopted after an intensive deliberation between the party’s house of representatives members-elect at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at the banquet hall of the presidential villa in Abuja.

The dinner also had in attendance Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman, and some other chieftains of the party.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, also said the party has zoned the position of deputy speaker to the north-central.

The APC is expected to produce next crop of leaders in the incoming assembly after emerging majority party in the two legislative chambers.

“The APC has adopted Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as its candidate for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th Assembly,” said Issa-Onilu.

“This position was reached after an intensive deliberation with the APC’s House of Representatives members-elect at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Banquet Hall of Aso Villa. The Deputy Speaker position has been zoned to the North-Central.”

Gbajabiamila was also the party’s candidate for the position in 2015 but lost to Yakubu Dogara.

The Lagos state lawmaker is among the favourites this time, with about eight others also gunning for the position.

The party earlier adopted Ahmad Lawan as its choice candidate for senate president, but other key contenders like Ali Ndume and Kabiru Gaya are also in the race.