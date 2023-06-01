Gbaja speaks on speculation of his appointment as COS, says ‘let’s allow the system to work’

Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker of the house of representatives, says those speculating his appointment as the chief of staff (COS) to President Bola Tinubu should allow the “system to work”.

There were reports on Thursday that Gbajabiamila had been named as the COS of the newly inaugurated president.

The reports claimed that the speaker was introduced as the COS at a meeting between Tinubu and security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Gbajabiamila declined to confirm the claims and said: “Let’s allow the system to work.”

“Be patient, be patient. The system works in its own way. Let’s allow the system to work,” the lawmaker added, stressing that “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. Thank you very much.”

On his part, Senate President Ahmed Lawan described the report as “speculations”, but noted that the speaker has all it takes to occupy the position.

He added that Gbajabiamila would be a good fit as the COS because the position requires an individual with “very versed experience in the area of legislation”.

“I am waiting for the announcement. You are speculating. You know you are in the media. I’m not,” Lawan said.

“The speaker of the house of representatives has been rumoured to be the chief of staff designate. First of all, I pray that it comes to pass. If that happens, Mr president would have made a wise decision.

“At this moment, you need a chief of staff with very versed experience in the area of legislation, in the area of cooperating with the executive which the speaker spearheaded from the house.

“He has a very good network and the support that is required. And when that happens, you know this administration is going to be the administration of the legislators.

“You have a president who was a senator, a vice president who was a senator, and of course, our potential chief of staff designate, the speaker of the house of representatives, is somebody who has been in the National Assembly for 20 years.

“So, this administration should have no difficulty relating with the 10th national assembly because all of them have passed through the national assembly system, and they know what the sentiments and the sensibilities of members of the national assembly are.”

In March, Gbajabiamila had denied speculation that he was lobbying for the position after he won his re-election to the national assembly.

“I don’t know anything about that chief of staff thing,” Gbajabiamila had said.

“All I heard was that I didn’t come here last week to pick up my certificate, and for that reason, somebody conjectured that I must be in line for the office because I didn’t care about my mandate.