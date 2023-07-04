Gbenga Adebija joins USAccelerator to ‘help entrepreneurs navigate US business ecosystem’

Gbenga Adebija, a Nigerian businessman, has joined USAccelerator, an American professional service company.

USAccelerator advises and supports international businesses on their entry and acceleration of market growth in the US.

In a statement issued on Monday, Matthew Sawyer, founder of USAccelerator and adjunct professor at Columbia University, said Adebija’s experience will contribute significantly to achieving the company’s mission.

“Gbenga Adebija brings business leadership and multicultural communication expertise to the USAccelerator team in accordance with our mission to be the most trusted source of strategic guidance and local support for international companies to successfully enter and scale in U.S. markets,” the statement reads.

“The United States is undeniably the best place to do business. It has the largest economy, the wealthiest consumers, plentiful capital financing, and pro-business political and legal systems.

“Gbenga Adebija will reinforce current initiatives by USAccelerator to help business people and entrepreneurs navigate the complexities in the American business ecosystem,” Sawyer said.

Adebija, president and CEO of Ashton & Layton, has previously worked with Cadbury where he won the highest and most prestigious award for excellence.

He has also served as director-general and chief executive of several international bilateral chambers of commerce, which includes the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce.

At USAcclerator, Adejiba will work with a world-class team of business leaders, including Marcela Miguel Berland, CEO of Latin Insights; Tom Cotton, founder of Protagonist, a marketing agency; and Yuntian Liu, a digital marketing specialist.