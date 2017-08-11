German minister injured by falling tree on Italy vacation

Diana Golze, the Social Affairs Minister for the German state of Brandenburg, was injured by a falling tree while on vacation in northern Italy, Ministry spokesperson Marina Ringel said on Friday.

According to the Ringel, the incident happened on Thursday when a storm hit the campsite where the minister was staying.

Golze was taken to hospital and operated on immediately, and is said to be recovering well.

Since November 2014, the 42-year-old Golze has been Brandenburg’s minister of employment, social affairs, health, women and family.