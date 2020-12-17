‘Go and ask Buhari why he didn’t visit Kankara’ – Masari tells journalist on live TV

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina state, has refused to answer a question on why President Muhammadu Buhari has not visited the town where over 300 students were abducted last week.

Gunmen had attacked Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, on Friday night.

The incident happened when the president visited Katsina for the first time in 2020.

A federal government delegation from Abuja had visited the state to commiserate with the people while Buhari remained in his hometown of Daura.

This had sparked an outrage, especially after a video of Buhari visiting his farm in Daura went viral.

When Masari featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, he was asked why Buhari had not visited Kankara despite his presence in the state.

Responding, the governor said: “You go and ask the president. You go and ask him. I didn’t ask him that. Your correspondent is part of the entourage of the president, ask him to ask him.”

There are reports that the students have been released but this cannot be independently verified.