Gombe APC expels Danjuma Goje for ‘hobnobbing’ with opposition parties

Danjuma Goje, senator representing Gombe central, has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his ward over alleged anti-party activities during the elections.

Tanimu Abdullahi, chairman, APC Kashere ward, Akko LGA of Gombe, had on March 22 inaugurated a five-member committee to probe Goje.

Speaking on Tuesday on the outcome of the probe, Abdullahi said the committee invited Goje to defend himself but the senator failed to show up.

He said the refusal of Goje to honour the invitation was deemed unbecoming of a party stalwart.

The ward chairman said the committee deliberated on the allegations against the senator, which include his alleged absence from APC campaigns in the state and association with members of the opposition.

“Goje also hobnobbed with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe state and Nigeria in general,” Abdullahi said.

“He openly supported opposition party candidates by hosting the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate, Khamisu Mailantarki and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Akko House of Representatives candidate, Mrs Aishatu Ahmed, in his residence.

“He offered them his support against the interest of his party the APC.”

He said Goje was also accused of being a member of the PDP, alleging that his photo and name were on the ballot papers of the PDP senatorial primary election in 2022.

Abdullahi said upon review of the allegations against the senator, the 27 executive members of the APC in Kashere ward resolved to expel him in line with the provisions of the party.