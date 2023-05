The Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, emerged as the new Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, on Tuesday.

Yahaya, who was elected governor of the state in 2019, won his re-election bid for a second term in the February 2023 general election.

He will be taking over from the outgoing chairman of the forum, Simon Lalong, who is also the governor of Plateau State.

Lalong was elected chairman of the forum in 2019.