Gombe governor tasks election observers on patriotism

The governor of Gombe State, Muhammed Yahaya, asked election observers on Friday to do their duties with the necessary sense of patriotism and fear of God.

This was expressed by Yahaya during his state-wide speech, which our correspondent was present for in advance of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor urged the visitors to abstain from any behaviour that would damage their perception of the nation, especially when temptations are offered by partisan parties and organizations.

He urged civil society organizations, especially the national and foreign election observation missions, to undertake their work with patriotism and awe of God.

“Remember that while Nigeria will still exist, elections will come and go. You must resist the urge to serve as eager instruments for any domestic or foreign organizations looking to harm our nation’s reputation.

As the state’s chief security officer, Yahaya ensured safety while praising security organizations for their efforts to the preservation of peace.

“It is therefore an honour for me to serve as Gombe’s leader at this pivotal time in its past. I have no more important goal than to ensure that Gombe and our nation as a whole conduct credible, fair, and peaceful elections.

 

