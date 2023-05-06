Gombe: Yahaya’s re-election reward for good governance- Gov. El’rufai

Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has described the re-election of his counterpart, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, as a reward for providing good governance to residents of Gombe State.

El-Rufai stated this on Saturday while inaugurating the Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre in Gombe.

He stated that the residents of Gombe State had made the right choice in re-electing Yahaya for a second term in office to continue delivering good governance.

According to him, Yahaya’s sterling performance has convinced the people of the state to reject other candidates and vote Yahaya for a second term in office.

“I want to congratulate you (Gov. Yahaya) once again and the people of Gombe State for re-electing you for a second and final term of office.

“You have deserved it, you have earned it and by the grace of God, I am sure the people of Gombe State will not regret it.

“When the results of the presidential election were announced and Sen. Bola Tinubu came second in Gombe State, we were quite worried about the re-election of Gov. Yahaya.

“But I was very pleased that the people of Gombe State have shown once again that they know how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“They know those that work for them, they know those who make promises and fulfill them and were very strategic and selective in their voting that they returned Gov. Inuwa Yahaya with an overwhelming gap of over 130,000 votes.”

The Kaduna State governor said Yahaya’s administration had done well in the area of infrastructure and social capital development, in spite of the challenges of COVID-19 and the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on global economy.

El-Rufai said the positive impacts of Yahaya’s administration had been recognised through various awards like the ease of doing business.

“Under Gov. Yahaya’s watch, Gombe State has moved up on the index of ease of doing business.

“This has very significant implications for the future because you will be able to attract businesses to Gombe State to create jobs for our youths and to generate revenue for the state.”

He assured residents of Gombe State that Yahaya’s second term in office would be better, in view of the improvement in the economy, coupled with the support of President-elect Sen. Bola Tinubu.