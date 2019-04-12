Good neighbourliness will always matter to us, President Buhari tells outgoing Equatorial Guinea Ambassador

Nigeria will always cooperate with her neighbors and lend helping hand as necessary, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Receiving the outgoing Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea, Job Obiang Esono Mbengono, at a farewell audience in State House, Abuja Friday, the President said Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have always identified with each other, “and we will continue to maintain good neighbourliness.”

President Buhari said he was happy that the outgoing Ambassador, who spent nine years here, “settled and understood our people and culture quite well.”

Ambassador Mbengono said Nigeria made great impact on his life, as he learnt a lot “about this big and important country,” adding that the people were very friendly and warm.

Congratulating President Buhari on his re-election, he said: “Nigeria is in good hands, and we are happy.”

The Ambassador also conveyed the best wishes of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo to the Nigerian leader.