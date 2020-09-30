Gov. Abiodun assures workers of adequate settlement of entitlements

The Ogun State government has assured that all outstanding entitlements of its workers would be paid, just as it commended the State trade union leaders for their civil and mature ways of handling issues.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun made the pledge at the swearing-in of new Permanent Secretaries, Principals General and Headteachers General, at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said as co-builders, who have contributed their quota to the advancement of the State, they deserve to be well taken care off.

“Our administration will not, and I repeat, deny you of the rewards of your meritorious and hard-work. You have all worked and contributed your quotas to the continued development of our dear State. Personally, as a child of retired Public Servants, I appreciate the import of these entitlements to the welfare, wellness and wellbeing of workers, either, serving and retired.

“I am particularly using this occasion to state the commitment of our administration to off-set all outstanding dues and other entitlements as financial status of the State improves”, the Goverrnor promised.

He noted that his administration that does not renege on its promises, as it was deploying resources towards ensuring a conducive environment for the workers for efficient and effective service delivery, maintaining that workers pensions and other entitlements were some of the issues that attracted its attention and immediate intervention.

According to the Goverrnor, “we cleared the backlogs of promotions of over 10,000 personnel in the education industry. We also sent some on overseas training as we are committed to human capital development. I must state that the process to clear the backlogs of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion exercises are at advance level.

While congratulating the new Permanent Secretaries, Goverrnor Abiodun said their appointments are testaments to their past records and a challenge to do more in the service of the State and humanity, adding that the process that led to their appointments was based on seniority, merit, professionalism, equity, inclusiveness and the overall interest of the Public Service and the State in general.

He also reminded them that their appointment was a call to greater service and as the standard bearers of the State Public Service, they are to interface between the government and the public by bringing more initiatives to improve the implementation of government policies and programmes, as the emergence of COVID-19 has continued to increase the expectations of the government.

The Governor added that his government was restoring the positions of the Principals-General and HeadTeachers- General to motivate teachers to attain higher position of authority, urging the new appointees to ensure that their appointments translate into immediate positive results of improving education in the State.

The State helmsman assured that government would continue to reward deserving officers who are industrious and exhibiting commitment to service delivery

“We will continue to engage the Labour Unions and other stakeholders. And, I commend all the union leaders and other stakeholders for their civil and mature approaches of engagement as they continue to share in our commitment towards improving on workers’ welfare in Ogun State.”