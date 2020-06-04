Gov. Abiodun calls for Police reform, launches community policing

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called for a total reform of the Nigeria Police Force in line with modern policing that would make the force the pride to all Nigerians.

Governor Abiodun who made the call while inaugurating the State Community Policing Advisory Committee in his Office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, added that it was imperative for reform, as there was no alternative to a proactive, dynamic and intelligence-driven police force.

“I urge the police leadership to intensify efforts at a total reform of the police service which will be the pride of all and sundry”, he advised.

The Governor while reflecting on the past activities of the police, said it was used as an instrument of coersion by the colonial masters, means of oppression and intimidation by the power-that-be, said that democracy demands that policing should be people-oriented and friendly police service.

The Governor opined that police duty of maintaining public peace, prevention and detection of crimes, was a highly demanding duty, saying that the socio-economic and political activities of the society would only thrive in a secured environment.

He applauded the Inspector General of Police, for the initiative observing that, “it is possible to say that a job of the police is squarely community-oriented and could only be achieved with a synergy of the police as an institution of the people.

“Community Policing is cheaper, more effective and efficient, and certainly proactive in the prevention of crime.

Governor Abiodun while commending the police hierarchy for adopting the principles and core values of Community Policing, added that it was time for the force to actualised its slogan, “Police is your Friend”

Prince Abiodun noted that in line with his administration’s Public Private Partnership policy and knowing that government alone would not fund security has provided patrol vehicles, equipped with modern communication gadgets to security agencies, stressing that the State was proud to be one of the pioneer for the implementation of the Community Policing in the country.

Speaking earlier, the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, David Folawiyo, who is in charge of Training at the Force headquarters, said the inauguration of the Committee was the beginning of a new era in policing, aimed at settling disputes and checkmating petty crimes at rhe grassroots.

AIG Folawiyo noted that the initiative was to bring back the task of policing to the community, said it was inclusive, participatory and cheaper means of policing, as it involves the community, the police force and the government.

He said the Nigeria Police Force would support the Committee members in keeping peace, promote justice, create awareness as well as fight vices at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of the members, the Chairman of the Committee and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, represented by the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya, while welcoming the initiative, pledged that Obas in the State would key into the initiative, as security was everyone’s business.