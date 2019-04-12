Gov. Ganduje inaugurates 100-man transition committee‎ ‎ ‎

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Wednesday inaugurated a 100-man transition and inauguration committee ahead of May 29, 2019 when the new administration will begin work.

Ganduje who inaugurated the committee at the Government House ‎Kano said their task was to ensure that the machinery of government continue to roll smoothly.‎

The governor ‎said the committee was to maintain stability and build on the successes and achievement of the administration, and urged the committee members to use their wealth of experience to assist in meeting set targets.‎

In his response, the state Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Abbas, who is also the secretary of the committee, assured that the May 29 inauguration would be smooth and peaceful.‎

Abbas said that the committee members, chosen on merit and from all strata of the society, would submit its reports within the stipulated four weeks.

The committee is being chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, with Alhaji Sabo Na -Nono as vice chairman.