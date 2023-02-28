Gov. Ikpeazu defeated by Abaribe in the Abia South Senate race

By
Taiwo Adele
-
0

Okezie Ikpeazu, the governor of Abia State, has lost the election for the Abia South senatorial district.

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, the All Progressive Grand Alliance candidate, defeated him.

Abaribe received 49,693 votes overall to defeat Ikpeazu of the People’s Democratic Party, who received 28,422 votes, and Chinedu Onyeizu of the Labour Party, who received 43,903 votes.

Abaribe was named the winner of the election in Aba on Tuesday by the election’s returning officer, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi.

A few hours prior, the returning officer had pronounced the election to be inconclusive due to 108 ballots from a sizable number of polling places that had technical difficulties, necessitating a new election date.

Ugwuanyi claimed that the INEC office in Abuja had asked her to announce the election’s victors, thus she had to come back to announce the results.

 

Previous articlePeruvian delivery man caught carrying ancient mummy around in his bag
Next articleIran investigates poisoning of hundreds of schoolgirls with toxic gas

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.